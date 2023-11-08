Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Announces Earnings Results

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 27.93% and a negative net margin of 14.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries updated its FY23 guidance to $2.25-$2.55 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $11.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 48,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 182,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TEVA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

