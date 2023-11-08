Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.25-$2.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.1-$15.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.17 billion.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TEVA opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $11.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 27.93% and a negative net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

Institutional Trading of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth $3,103,125,000. Natixis bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

