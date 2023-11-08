Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.25-$2.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.1-$15.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.17 billion.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance
Shares of TEVA opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $11.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 27.93% and a negative net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth $3,103,125,000. Natixis bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.
About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.
