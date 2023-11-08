Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Position Lowered by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 566,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for about 0.8% of Commerce Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Commerce Bank owned 0.06% of Texas Instruments worth $101,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after purchasing an additional 243,907 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $145.99. The company had a trading volume of 527,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,087,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.79. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 67.53%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

