Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 2,549 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $6,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 133.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 6,306.3% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKR. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.56.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 3.1 %

Baker Hughes stock opened at $33.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.03. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 48.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $365,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,730.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,400 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

