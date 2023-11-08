Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Boosts Stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of National Instruments worth $6,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NATI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,180,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,426,000 after purchasing an additional 297,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,727,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 219.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,247,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,458 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,931,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,253,000 after buying an additional 51,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $92,766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $59.98 on Wednesday. National Instruments Co. has a 12-month low of $34.97 and a 12-month high of $59.99. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.59.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Instruments in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.75.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

