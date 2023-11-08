Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 249 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Centene were worth $7,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.39.

CNC stock opened at $71.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.16. The company has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.49. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $60.83 and a 52-week high of $87.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

