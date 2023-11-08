Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Decreases Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Lithia Motors worth $7,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 1,023.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LAD. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $365.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total transaction of $1,552,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,919 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,822.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total transaction of $1,552,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,919 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,822.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $49,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,213. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Trading Up 0.2 %

LAD stock opened at $262.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $329.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $279.69 and its 200 day moving average is $275.72.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $9.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by ($0.74). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 37.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.33%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

