Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Decreases Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of Donaldson worth $6,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 521.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Donaldson by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Donaldson by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $58.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.61. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.05 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Milroy sold 26,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $1,681,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,824 shares in the company, valued at $180,594.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Donaldson news, insider Amy C. Becker sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $191,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,809 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,046.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Milroy sold 26,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $1,681,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,824 shares in the company, valued at $180,594.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

