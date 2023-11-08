Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $6.73 Million Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in ResMed were worth $6,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the second quarter valued at $1,794,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 23.0% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.6% in the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 10,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ResMed by 1.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,597 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in ResMed by 2.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,061,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Stock Performance

ResMed stock opened at $150.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.58 and a 200-day moving average of $189.20. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.24 and a 1 year high of $243.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.52.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total value of $271,515.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,526 shares in the company, valued at $45,347,711.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total transaction of $271,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,347,711.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $798,472.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,360 shares in the company, valued at $63,224,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,575 shares of company stock worth $2,947,417 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of ResMed from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on ResMed from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley raised ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.33.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

