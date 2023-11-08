Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $6.88 Million Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $6,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 33.0% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 225,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 17,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:DD opened at $68.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.89 and its 200 day moving average is $72.05. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.80 and a 12 month high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,006.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,762.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.60.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

