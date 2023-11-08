Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $6.96 Million Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $6,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLR has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.71.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $127.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.33 and a 52 week high of $135.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.79.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

