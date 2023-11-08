Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $7.17 Million Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.08% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $7,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,072,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 451.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kinsale Capital Group

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.48, for a total value of $1,373,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,145,067.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Robert V. Hatcher III sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.02, for a total transaction of $79,758.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,195.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.48, for a total transaction of $1,373,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,145,067.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,695 shares of company stock valued at $3,582,859. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 2.0 %

KNSL opened at $347.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $408.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.90 and a twelve month high of $457.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.38. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $377.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 4.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on KNSL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $521.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on KNSL

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.