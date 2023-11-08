Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $7.19 Million Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.07% of AGCO worth $7,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 99,144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 315,085,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,408,508,000 after acquiring an additional 314,767,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AGCO by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,453,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,424,000 after buying an additional 106,593 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in AGCO by 7,866.4% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,589,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,695,000 after buying an additional 3,544,052 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in AGCO by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,318,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,153,000 after buying an additional 140,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AGCO by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,440,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,731,000 after buying an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

AGCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AGCO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on AGCO from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on AGCO from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

AGCO stock opened at $114.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $109.81 and a 12 month high of $145.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.92.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 7.54%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

