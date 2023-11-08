Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $7.89 Million Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $7,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth about $135,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $574,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,340,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $412.98 on Wednesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $302.21 and a 12-month high of $458.30. The stock has a market cap of $61.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $431.65 and its 200-day moving average is $390.91.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $565.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $501.52.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

