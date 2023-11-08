Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $7,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 166.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Sysco by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after purchasing an additional 16,772 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Sysco by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Sysco by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYY. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.30.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $67.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.29. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $87.21.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

