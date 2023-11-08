Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Invests $6.66 Million in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 81,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,661,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $502,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $310,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,539,000. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GEHC opened at $70.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $87.83. The firm has a market cap of $32.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

