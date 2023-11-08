Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Reduces Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $7,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,962,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $111.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.84. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.22 and a 1 year high of $150.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on AFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Financial Group

American Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.