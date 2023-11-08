Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 1,017 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Texas Roadhouse worth $6,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 19.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 9.6% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 18,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.1% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,333,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $131.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.35.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $103.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.38 and a 52-week high of $118.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.01.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.69%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

