Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 1,614 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of ITT worth $6,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ITT during the 2nd quarter worth about $386,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 251.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 25,796 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT stock opened at $100.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.00 and a 200-day moving average of $92.98. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.58 and a 12-month high of $103.96.

ITT announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the conglomerate to purchase up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITT. TD Cowen upped their price target on ITT from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com lowered ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on ITT from $97.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ITT from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ITT from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.43.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

