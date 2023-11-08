Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 2,532 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,532 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Arrow Electronics worth $7,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,362,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,498,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,564,000 after buying an additional 826,051 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,255,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,297,000 after buying an additional 258,224 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 831,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,930,000 after buying an additional 84,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 715,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,798,000 after buying an additional 100,302 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARW. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.67.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $119.01 on Wednesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.01 and a twelve month high of $147.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

About Arrow Electronics



Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

