Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 277 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of Saia worth $7,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Saia by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its stake in Saia by 179.1% during the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 2,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought a new stake in Saia during the second quarter valued at $239,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Saia by 21.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,389,000 after buying an additional 15,579 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Saia during the second quarter valued at $458,000.

Saia stock opened at $387.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $362.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.55. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.02 and a fifty-two week high of $443.85.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $775.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.98 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAIA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Saia from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Saia from $367.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Saia from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Saia from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.12.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

