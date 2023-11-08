Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 615 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Masimo were worth $7,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Masimo by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Masimo by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo Stock Performance

Shares of MASI opened at $80.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $75.22 and a 12 month high of $198.00. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.24). Masimo had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $455.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Masimo from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on Masimo from $198.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Masimo

About Masimo

(Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.