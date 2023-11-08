Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 644 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,367 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Paylocity worth $6,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,063,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 38.7% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 921,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,990,000 after buying an additional 257,084 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 20.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,399,000 after buying an additional 236,876 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Paylocity by 1,749.5% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 187,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,467,000 after purchasing an additional 177,571 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Paylocity by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 412,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,897,000 after purchasing an additional 169,800 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on PCTY shares. UBS Group started coverage on Paylocity in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Paylocity from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Paylocity from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Paylocity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Paylocity in a report on Thursday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.75.

In related news, Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 275 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total value of $55,580.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.99, for a total transaction of $83,845.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,994.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total value of $55,580.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,031 shares in the company, valued at $612,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,189 shares of company stock worth $33,943,823 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $148.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.59, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.05. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.40 and a fifty-two week high of $235.00.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

