TFI International (TSE:TFII) Shares Down 0.8%

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$153.36 and last traded at C$154.65. Approximately 109,866 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 231,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$155.86.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TFII shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$130.00 to C$127.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of TFI International from C$155.00 to C$153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of TFI International from C$121.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of TFI International from C$183.00 to C$191.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of TFI International from C$171.00 to C$192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$159.64.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.23. The company has a market cap of C$13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$169.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$159.66.

In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$178.00, for a total value of C$3,560,000.00. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

