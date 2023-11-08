The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,101 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at $1,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 54.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,519,000 after buying an additional 81,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE:BK opened at $44.58 on Wednesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $52.26. The firm has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BK

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.