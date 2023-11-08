The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $776.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.81 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS.

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 2.7 %

CG traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,324. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $38.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Carlyle Group

In other news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg purchased 1,269,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $10,816,455.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,785,628 shares in the company, valued at $40,773,550.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Carlyle Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 105.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 141.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

CG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.21.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

