The Gap, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the apparel retailer on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%.

GAP has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. GAP has a payout ratio of 69.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect GAP to earn $0.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.4%.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of GPS stock opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.02. GAP has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $15.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.92.

Insider Activity at GAP

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. GAP had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that GAP will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GAP news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 24,509 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $253,913.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other GAP news, EVP Sarah Gilligan sold 8,712 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $121,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 24,509 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $253,913.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,768 shares of company stock worth $382,237 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GAP

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of GAP by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of GAP by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 189,872 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of GAP by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GAP by 470.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 297,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $915,000. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on GPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded GAP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of GAP in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on GAP from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GAP

GAP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.