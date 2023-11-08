The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Wedbush

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Wedbush from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 48.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GEO. Northland Securities initiated coverage on The GEO Group in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on The GEO Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on The GEO Group

The GEO Group Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of GEO stock opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. The GEO Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.62.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $602.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.31 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The GEO Group will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in The GEO Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 23,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 105,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 13,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group

(Get Free Report)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.