The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Issues Earnings Results

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $602.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.31 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

The GEO Group Stock Down 1.2 %

GEO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,059. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average is $7.71. The GEO Group has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $12.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on The GEO Group in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on The GEO Group from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of The GEO Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEO. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in The GEO Group during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in The GEO Group by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The GEO Group by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in The GEO Group in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The GEO Group in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

