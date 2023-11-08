The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Price Target to $33.00

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FLYW. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Flywire in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Flywire from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flywire in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flywire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $27.68 on Tuesday. Flywire has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $123.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.50 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts expect that Flywire will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $2,271,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,461,790.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 11,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $348,641.28. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 109,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,531.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $2,271,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 246,345 shares in the company, valued at $7,461,790.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,249 shares of company stock valued at $5,171,355 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Flywire by 457.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Flywire in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Flywire by 15.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

