The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 141,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 12,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 65,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 51.8% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on GS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS stock opened at $324.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.07. The company has a market capitalization of $105.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.43. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.25 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.24%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

