The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Price Target to $1.60

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $1.40 to $1.60 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BLND. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Blend Labs from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.56.

Shares of BLND opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 8.87 and a quick ratio of 8.87. Blend Labs has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $367.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.41.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $42.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.98 million. Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 235.54% and a negative net margin of 183.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blend Labs will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blend Labs news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 111,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total transaction of $153,357.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Blend Labs by 418.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Blend Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Blend Labs in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Blend Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

