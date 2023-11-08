The Goldman Sachs Group Increases JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Price Target to $16.00

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.77.

JELD stock opened at $14.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.61. JELD-WEN has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 20.30%. JELD-WEN’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 22.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in JELD-WEN by 0.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 120,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

