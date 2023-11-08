The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $425.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.68 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Down 2.3 %

HAIN traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.55. The stock had a trading volume of 84,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,336. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.91. The Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $22.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, insider Steven R. Golliher bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.16 per share, with a total value of $304,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 36,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,543.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven R. Golliher purchased 30,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.16 per share, for a total transaction of $304,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 36,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,543.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Wendy P. Davidson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 16,636 shares in the company, valued at $166,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,081,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,432 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,152,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,217 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,399,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,295,000 after acquiring an additional 38,991 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,063,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,392,000 after acquiring an additional 167,520 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,670,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

