The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $7,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after acquiring an additional 216,715 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Hershey by 97,975.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,329,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324,617 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,746,000 after acquiring an additional 290,920 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hershey by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after acquiring an additional 964,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,828,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $187.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $183.74 and a twelve month high of $276.88.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,682 shares of company stock worth $953,275 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on HSY. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Hershey from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HSY

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.