The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,761,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 78,783 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned about 0.46% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $67,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 208.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IPG shares. Macquarie lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.26 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.89.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE IPG traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.20. The stock had a trading volume of 304,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,241,655. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $40.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.14.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.59%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 51.67%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

