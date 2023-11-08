The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Shares Sold by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP lowered its position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 911,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,699 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned approximately 5.99% of Lovesac worth $24,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Lovesac by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Lovesac by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Lovesac by 338.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Lovesac by 265.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Lovesac by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer acquired 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $81,916.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 231,062 shares in the company, valued at $5,023,287.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

Lovesac Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $271.08 million, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.49. The Lovesac Company has a 52 week low of $14.18 and a 52 week high of $30.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.12.

Lovesac Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 40 states of the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops.

