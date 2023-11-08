The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 153.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,427 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 97,906.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,255,530,000 after purchasing an additional 371,725,263 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,382,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,774,286,000 after purchasing an additional 254,125 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Progressive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,131,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,736,980,000 after buying an additional 87,687 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Progressive by 33.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,789,280,000 after buying an additional 3,158,144 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Progressive by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $871,826,000 after buying an additional 1,361,665 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR opened at $158.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.42. The stock has a market cap of $92.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.43. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $161.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $128.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Progressive from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.53.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total transaction of $1,565,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,507 shares in the company, valued at $38,812,763.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total value of $1,565,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,812,763.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $2,892,178.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,610 shares in the company, valued at $879,724.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,021 shares of company stock valued at $9,594,007. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

