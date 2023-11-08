The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Shares Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,663 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.38% of The RMR Group worth $10,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RMR. Swiss National Bank raised its position in The RMR Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The RMR Group by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 15,225 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in The RMR Group by 58.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in The RMR Group by 13.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The RMR Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,325,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RMR Group stock opened at $23.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.62 million, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.41. The RMR Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.79 and a 12 month high of $31.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.49.

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $280.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.13 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RMR. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on The RMR Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory and administrative services.

