The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Trading Down 0.2%

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.24 and last traded at $13.33. Approximately 81,644 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 41,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.36.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.59.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

