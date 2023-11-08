Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 0.9% of Commerce Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $121,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 681,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $392,899,000 after acquiring an additional 24,376 shares in the last quarter. American Trust increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 6,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 88,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,064,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 724,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $417,779,000 after acquiring an additional 72,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total value of $4,561,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,835,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:TMO traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $460.32. The stock had a trading volume of 207,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,816. The company has a market cap of $177.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $492.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $519.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TMO. StockNews.com upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.