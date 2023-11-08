Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (TBLD) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This is a boost from Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Shares of TBLD stock opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the second quarter worth $422,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 389,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,926,000 after buying an additional 121,978 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $535,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 26.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 365,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 77,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 7.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 199,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 14,675 shares in the last quarter.

About Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

