Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $280.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.88 million. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Thoughtworks updated its Q4 guidance to $0.02-$0.04 EPS.

Thoughtworks Price Performance

Shares of Thoughtworks stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.96. 131,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,668. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.00. Thoughtworks has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $11.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TWKS. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Thoughtworks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen cut Thoughtworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Thoughtworks from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Thoughtworks during the second quarter worth about $32,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 80.4% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

