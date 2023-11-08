ThredUp Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of ThredUp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 6th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic forecasts that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ThredUp’s current full-year earnings is ($0.66) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for ThredUp’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 24.41% and a negative return on equity of 58.31%. The firm had revenue of $82.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.21 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TDUP. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ThredUp from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of ThredUp from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.06. ThredUp has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $4.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 34,046 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $132,779.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,268 shares in the company, valued at $710,845.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 34,046 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $132,779.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,268 shares in the company, valued at $710,845.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 72,831 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $233,059.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,628 shares of company stock worth $577,370 over the last three months. 38.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ThredUp by 109.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 19,786 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of ThredUp by 160.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 76,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ThredUp by 40.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 14,834 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ThredUp by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 61,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ThredUp by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,471,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,434,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares during the last quarter. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

