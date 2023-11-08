TMD Wealth Management LLC Acquires 10,930 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

TMD Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,940 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,930 shares during the period. Ford Motor comprises about 0.2% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 243.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,406,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,025,724,000 after purchasing an additional 57,689,209 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 81,406.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $351,241,000 after purchasing an additional 30,164,236 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $341,804,000. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on F. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE F traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.06. 9,675,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,307,059. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.68. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

