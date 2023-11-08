TMD Wealth Management LLC Acquires 11,814 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

TMD Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,814 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 10.9% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $42,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,245,000 after buying an additional 24,789,396 shares during the period. Trustees of Dartmouth College bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $239,338,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,319.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,202,000 after buying an additional 1,354,965 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after buying an additional 979,087 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.57. The company had a trading volume of 292,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,505. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.27. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The firm has a market cap of $96.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

