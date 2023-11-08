TMD Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

TMD Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 11.8% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $45,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Brown Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $5,560,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 288,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,591,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $284.37. The company had a trading volume of 126,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,122. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.95. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.94 and a 52-week high of $295.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

