TMD Wealth Management LLC Buys 14,481 Shares of Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MINV)

TMD Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MINV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,481 shares during the period. Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF comprises 3.8% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. TMD Wealth Management LLC owned about 10.61% of Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF worth $14,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MINV. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $342,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $519,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,377,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its position in Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 101,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the period.

Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MINV traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,504. Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF has a one year low of $20.96 and a one year high of $29.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.33.

Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF Profile

The Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF (MINV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to hold stocks of innovative companies in Asia. Holdings are fundamentally screened for sustainable growth. MINV was launched on Jul 13, 2022 and is managed by Matthews.

