TMD Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON)

TMD Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON – Free Report) by 597.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,581,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,067,868 shares during the quarter. Tenon Medical makes up 0.3% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. TMD Wealth Management LLC owned 30.82% of Tenon Medical worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenon Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tenon Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tenon Medical by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 27,982 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Tenon Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tenon Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

Tenon Medical Stock Up 21.1 %

NASDAQ:TNON traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.87. 5,240,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,284. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.89. Tenon Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $31.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.60.

About Tenon Medical

Tenon Medical ( NASDAQ:TNON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter. Tenon Medical had a negative net margin of 1,215.59% and a negative return on equity of 357.74%.

Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the development of surgical implant systems to treat severe lower back pain in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers CATAMARAN SI-Joint Fusion System to fuse sacroiliac joints (SI-Joints) to treat SI-Joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain; and features fixation device that passes through the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, as well as stabilizes and transfixes the SI joints.

