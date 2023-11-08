TMD Wealth Management LLC Has $15.39 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

TMD Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 894.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,490 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 4.0% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $15,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,940.0% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP remained flat at $140.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 744,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,517,120. The stock has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $155.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.48.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

